Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain 5.47% so far this year. What now?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] gained 1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $5.21 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Aegon Bank publishes its 2021 Annual Report.

The Hague, April 21, 2022 – Aegon Bank has today published its 2021 annual report. The report provides information on the bank’s strategy, governance, business, and financial performance on a statutory basis.

Aegon N.V. represents 2.05 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.90 billion with the latest information. AEG stock price has been found in the range of $5.19 to $5.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 4741423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

Trading performance analysis for AEG stock

Aegon N.V. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aegon N.V. [AEG]

There are presently around $852 million, or 8.90% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 115,664,156, which is approximately 3.266% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 5,370,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.55 million in AEG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $25.79 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 9,821,200 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 2,791,469 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 153,446,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,059,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,020,976 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 638,215 shares during the same period.