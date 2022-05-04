ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $46.02

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] jumped around 5.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $62.48 at the close of the session, up 8.76%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that ZIM to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-855-265-6958 or +1-718-705-8796; Israel +972-3-721-9662 or UK/international +44-1-212-818-004. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM’s website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is now 6.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZIM Stock saw the intraday high of $62.97 and lowest of $57.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.23, which means current price is +29.60% above from all time high which was touched on 03/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 5351030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $89.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.78. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.56, while it was recorded at 57.95 for the last single week of trading, and 56.75 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $2,668 million, or 38.20% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,762,800, which is approximately 4.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.84% of the total institutional ownership; DEUTSCHE BANK AG, holding 2,872,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.02 million in ZIM stocks shares; and HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., currently with $160.9 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly -8.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 12,247,727 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 18,057,375 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 16,141,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,446,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,134,708 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,245,003 shares during the same period.