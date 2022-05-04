XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX] is -10.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: XRTX] price surged by 57.76 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on May 3, 2022 that XORTX Initiates Dosing of Human Subjects in the XRX-OXY-101 Clinical Trial.

Bridging Pharmacokinetics Study Part 1 Recruitment Completed for XRx-008 Program for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that dosing of human subjects has been initiated in the XRX-OXY-101 bridging pharmacokinetics study (“PK Study”).

A sum of 4795316 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 99.34K shares. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.29 and dropped to a low of $1.32 until finishing in the latest session at $1.83.

Guru’s Opinion on XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

XRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.37. With this latest performance, XRTX shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6140, while it was recorded at 1.4340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6254 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.80 and a Current Ratio set at 28.80.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [XRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.16% of XRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRTX stocks are: CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC. with ownership of 22,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.15% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in XRTX stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1000.0 in XRTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:XRTX] by around 24,166 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRTX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,166 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.