Wolfe Research lifts Twilio Inc. [TWLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] plunged by -$5.73 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $120.25 during the day while it closed the day at $112.30. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Twilio Welcomes New Executives: Reeny Sondhi as Company’s First Chief Digital Officer and Amy Holcroft as Company’s First Chief Privacy Officer.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced two new hires. Reeny Sondhi joined the company as Chief Digital Officer, and Amy Holcroft joined the company as Chief Privacy Officer. Both roles are new to Twilio, as businesses increasingly look to digital channels to drive customer engagement, making digital privacy and rights a top priority for Twilio and its customers across all industries and regions.

As Chief Digital Officer, Sondhi will lead the scale of all technology operations needed as the company focuses on scaling and becoming an end-to-end customer engagement platform. She is based in San Francisco and will report to Chief Operating Officer, Khozema Shipchandler. As Chief Privacy Officer, Holcroft will lead the team responsible for protecting the interests of Twilio’s more than 250,000 customers and enabling their compliance with information privacy laws. Holcroft is based in London and will report to Twilio’s Chief Legal Officer, Dana Wagner.

Twilio Inc. stock has also loss -6.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWLO stock has declined by -46.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.64% and lost -57.36% year-on date.

The market cap for TWLO stock reached $21.69 billion, with 178.91 million shares outstanding and 170.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 4214915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $292.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $400 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $300, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on TWLO stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 281 to 306.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 10.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.75.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -33.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.16 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.11, while it was recorded at 115.89 for the last single week of trading, and 260.73 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

There are presently around $17,249 million, or 86.70% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,443,890, which is approximately 1.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,558,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.08 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

565 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 22,688,806 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 19,973,220 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 103,481,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,143,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,829,533 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 4,010,020 shares during the same period.