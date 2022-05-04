why Tapestry Inc. [TPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.53

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] loss -2.56% on the last trading session, reaching $32.74 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY22 Third Quarter Earnings Call.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2022 third quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.

To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-866-847-4217 or 1-203-518-9845 and provide the Conference ID 2898477. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on May 12th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-283-4641 or 1-402-220-0851.

Tapestry Inc. represents 271.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.77 billion with the latest information. TPR stock price has been found in the range of $32.28 to $33.745.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 4187994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $53.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.95, while it was recorded at 33.08 for the last single week of trading, and 39.46 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.06 and a Gross Margin at +70.89. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.52.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.56. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 17.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $7,964 million, or 92.40% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,903,125, which is approximately 3.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,140,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $979.11 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $626.77 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -5.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 18,285,272 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 30,135,404 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 188,610,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,031,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,403,108 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 9,279,171 shares during the same period.