why Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.73

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] closed the trading session at $72.05 on 05/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.01, while the highest price level was $72.89. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Baxter Increases Dividend and Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medtech company, today announced an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to a rate of $0.29 per share of common stock. This represents an approximately 3.5% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.28 per share. Baxter’s Board of Directors declared the dividend payable on July 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 3, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is now $1.16 per share of common stock.

“Baxter continues to advance its lifesaving Mission and deliver value for shareholders amid an unprecedented healthcare landscape,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “With our dedicated employees, diverse portfolio and disciplined approach to capital allocation, we are pleased to increase our dividend for the seventh straight year. We will continue to focus on advancing innovation, accelerating growth and realizing the potential of our Hillrom acquisition to benefit patients, caregivers, investors and the many other stakeholder communities that depend on us.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.06 percent and weekly performance of 2.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 4493574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $92.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $93, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BAX stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BAX shares from 88 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 45.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.47, while it was recorded at 71.12 for the last single week of trading, and 80.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 10.85%.

There are presently around $30,316 million, or 89.20% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 49,650,853, which is approximately -1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,110,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.75 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 0.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 25,512,442 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 22,822,481 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 381,011,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 429,346,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,618,473 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,696,190 shares during the same period.