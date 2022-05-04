Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Exelon Corporation [EXC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 0.09 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on May 3, 2022 that ComEd, Metro Mayors Caucus Launch Program to Prepare Communities for Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles.

EV Readiness Program will help communities prepare for EV implementation, compete for state & federal funding.

ComEd today joined the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus (Caucus) to announce a new initiative to help communities across northern Illinois prepare to meet growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Fueled by a $225,000 commitment from ComEd, the EV Readiness Program will remove barriers to EV adoption by guiding local governments to enact policies and practices that can accelerate safe and effective transportation electrification across the region.

A sum of 4510660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.89M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $47.625 and dropped to a low of $46.535 until finishing in the latest session at $46.69.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.6. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $50.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.87, while it was recorded at 47.25 for the last single week of trading, and 39.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,996 million, or 82.40% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,497,206, which is approximately 2.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 77,636,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.52 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -5.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 577 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 44,295,672 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 42,519,579 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 706,245,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 793,060,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,298,733 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,458,280 shares during the same period.