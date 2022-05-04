Wall Street Analyst Upgrade British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $42.06 during the day while it closed the day at $41.67.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock has also gained 0.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTI stock has declined by -3.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.33% and gained 11.39% year-on date.

The market cap for BTI stock reached $94.87 billion, with 2.29 billion shares outstanding and 2.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, BTI reached a trading volume of 4657243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $52.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BTI stock trade performance evaluation

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, BTI shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.43, while it was recorded at 41.68 for the last single week of trading, and 38.94 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 4.70%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,093 million, or 6.60% of BTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 15,176,494, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 14,071,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $579.76 million in BTI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $345.62 million in BTI stock with ownership of nearly -19.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

311 institutional holders increased their position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI] by around 27,894,152 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 12,484,006 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 83,244,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,622,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTI stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,921,563 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,038,589 shares during the same period.