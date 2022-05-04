Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] price plunged by -3.39 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on May 3, 2022 that New Clarivate Report Reveals Dynamic Global Trademark Landscape, With Metaverse and NFT Trends Increasingly Driving Trademark Filing Activity.

Technological advances in the virtual world continue to impact how Intellectual Property is created, managed and protected.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today a new report, Traversing the evolving trademark landscape: discover trends, challenges and opportunities through the lens of IP intelligence. According to the report, advances in the virtual world – the emergence of crypto-currency, the rise of the metaverse and surging popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – have helped propel Nice Class 9 (technology, computer hardware and software) filings from third place in 2011 to second by the end of 2021.

A sum of 4780401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.91M shares. Clarivate Plc shares reached a high of $15.76 and dropped to a low of $14.96 until finishing in the latest session at $15.12.

The one-year CLVT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.19. The average equity rating for CLVT stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $18.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 51.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CLVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.62, while it was recorded at 15.62 for the last single week of trading, and 20.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarivate Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.39 and a Gross Margin at +37.99. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55.

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CLVT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 24.20%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,051 million, or 95.50% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,092,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.04 million in CLVT stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $562.35 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly -31.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 117,293,302 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 48,464,378 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 412,599,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,356,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,314,412 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 6,806,911 shares during the same period.