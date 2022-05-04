Wall Street Analyst Downgrade American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] slipped around -0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.29 at the close of the session, down -2.18%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Aerie Flips the Social Media Algorithm Positive for Spring 2022.

Brand that set the industry standard for no retouching and body positivity introduces the evolution of the #AerieREAL movement by bringing happiness to the social media scroll.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the evolution of #AerieREAL focused on sharing positive messages across feeds to help create a safe and happy place for content consumption–extinguishing the negative impact of social media. Building upon the brand’s values of power, positivity and no retouching, Aerie is amplifying its mission and expanding its community by tapping into new influential voices also rooted in positivity: Alisha Boe, Carlacia Grant Erika Priscilla and Elyse Myers, long-term brand partners, Aly Raisman, Hannah Schlenker and Kelsea Ballerini, Aerie’s Changemakers, and brand ambassadors.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock is now -39.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEO Stock saw the intraday high of $15.82 and lowest of $15.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.99, which means current price is +3.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 3973406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $29.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $45 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $25, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 37 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.61, while it was recorded at 15.28 for the last single week of trading, and 24.50 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 9.88%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $2,828 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,139,671, which is approximately 0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 21,593,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.51 million in AEO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $316.39 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -4.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 15,602,586 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 15,205,288 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 150,143,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,951,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,234,465 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,579,819 shares during the same period.