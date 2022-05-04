Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] Stock trading around $38.35 per share: What’s Next?

Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNS] plunged by -$5.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $40.05 during the day while it closed the day at $38.35.

Varonis Systems Inc. stock has also loss -12.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRNS stock has declined by 0.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.07% and lost -21.38% year-on date.

The market cap for VRNS stock reached $4.29 billion, with 107.44 million shares outstanding and 105.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, VRNS reached a trading volume of 6549884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNS shares is $57.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Varonis Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Varonis Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VRNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varonis Systems Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22.

VRNS stock trade performance evaluation

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, VRNS shares dropped by -20.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.92 for Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.27, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 52.56 for the last 200 days.

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.58 and a Gross Margin at +84.77. Varonis Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.05.

Varonis Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varonis Systems Inc. go to 48.80%.

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,567 million, or 98.90% of VRNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNS stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,238,295, which is approximately -5.382% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,289,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.36 million in VRNS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $431.54 million in VRNS stock with ownership of nearly 2.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Varonis Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNS] by around 10,291,667 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 13,388,303 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 80,898,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,578,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,419,410 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,454,186 shares during the same period.