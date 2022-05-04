Truist slashes price target on Marriott International Inc. [MAR] – find out why.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.86% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.38%. The company report on April 25, 2022 that MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL CELEBRATES ITS 1,000TH HOTEL IN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA.

The Company Expects to Add Over 200 Properties in EMEA Across 2022 and 2023.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today celebrated the launch of The Westin London City, its 1,000th hotel in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). A flagship Westin Hotel that seamlessly balances London’s always-on energy with the wellness promise for which the brand is known, the property also marks the debut of the Westin Hotels & Resorts brand in the UK market.

Over the last 12 months, MAR stock rose by 17.23%. The one-year Marriott International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.4. The average equity rating for MAR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.87 billion, with 327.80 million shares outstanding and 266.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, MAR stock reached a trading volume of 4133045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $177.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $163 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $192 to $208, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 150 to 164.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 6.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 59.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.42, while it was recorded at 178.69 for the last single week of trading, and 157.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marriott International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 119.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.37.

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,161 million, or 61.70% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,956,076, which is approximately 3.357% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,833,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in MAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.16 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 5.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 12,869,024 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 12,328,710 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 172,182,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,380,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,654,273 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,924,719 shares during the same period.