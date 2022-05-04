The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Is Currently -5.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] slipped around -15.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $245.52 at the close of the session, down -5.80%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Strong Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results Amid Market Headwinds.

Net Sales Increased 10% and Diluted EPS Increased 24% to $1.53.

Organic Net Sales1 Grew 9% and Adjusted Diluted EPS Rose 18% in Constant Currency.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock is now -33.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EL Stock saw the intraday high of $252.00 and lowest of $227.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 374.20, which means current price is +7.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 4802994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $343.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $355 to $374. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $410 to $355, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on EL stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EL shares from 352 to 326.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 11.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 48.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has EL stock performed recently?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.25, while it was recorded at 260.44 for the last single week of trading, and 316.52 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.28 and a Gross Margin at +76.51. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.66.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 22.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.71. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $46,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 14.18%.

Insider trade positions for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

There are presently around $53,645 million, or 91.50% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,887,435, which is approximately 0.235% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,953,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 billion in EL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.97 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly 0.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 616 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 11,166,935 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 9,203,683 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 185,458,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,829,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 991,381 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 2,492,807 shares during the same period.