The Chemours Company [CC] moved up 17.55: Why It’s Important

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.58%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that The Chemours Company Reports Robust First Quarter 2022 Results.

TSS and APM lead strong overall business performance, FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised 12% at the midpoint.

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announces its financial results for the first quarter 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CC stock rose by 23.41%. The one-year The Chemours Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.28. The average equity rating for CC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.23 billion, with 162.89 million shares outstanding and 157.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, CC stock reached a trading volume of 5210239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Chemours Company [CC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $38.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $35 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Chemours Company [CC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.58. With this latest performance, CC shares gained by 20.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.76 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.61, while it was recorded at 34.20 for the last single week of trading, and 31.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Chemours Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +21.80. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.31.

The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 27.00%.

The Chemours Company [CC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,893 million, or 76.10% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,258,762, which is approximately 2.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,015,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.91 million in CC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $462.22 million in CC stock with ownership of nearly -12.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

226 institutional holders increased their position in The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC] by around 8,858,785 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 15,957,560 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 92,810,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,627,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,300 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,192,901 shares during the same period.