Shell plc [SHEL] is 28.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shell plc [NYSE: SHEL] jumped around 1.91 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $55.64 at the close of the session, up 3.55%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Transaction in Own Shares.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, SHEL reached a trading volume of 5154944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell plc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHEL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Shell plc [SHEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, SHEL shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Shell plc [SHEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.91, while it was recorded at 54.31 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shell plc [SHEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.86 and a Gross Margin at +14.50. Shell plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.69.

Return on Total Capital for SHEL is now 9.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shell plc [SHEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.80. Additionally, SHEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shell plc [SHEL] managed to generate an average of $178,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Shell plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

There are presently around $9,001 million, or 4.70% of SHEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHEL stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18,735,514, which is approximately 3.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,545,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.9 million in SHEL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $506.02 million in SHEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shell plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Shell plc [NYSE:SHEL] by around 37,064,302 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 16,110,592 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 114,349,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,524,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHEL stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,107,903 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,242 shares during the same period.