Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Revenue clocked in at $569.00 million, down -9.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] gained 5.33% or 0.62 points to close at $12.26 with a heavy trading volume of 4099251 shares. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Fitch Affirms Sabra’s Credit Rating and Outlook.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Sabra and its subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Fitch’s Rating Outlook of Stable also remains unchanged.

Fitch’s report notes the rating reflects Sabra’s strong liquidity, portfolio quality and diversification, improving access to capital, and operator lease coverage. The full report can be found on Fitch’s website at www.fitchratings.com.

It opened the trading session at $11.69, the shares rose to $12.30 and dropped to $11.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBRA points out that the company has recorded -17.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, SBRA reached to a volume of 4099251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for SBRA stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.44, while it was recorded at 11.90 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.37 and a Gross Margin at +44.98. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

There are presently around $2,275 million, or 86.50% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,457,741, which is approximately 3.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,204,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.5 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $196.34 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly -2.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 17,981,176 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 16,083,812 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 161,382,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,447,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,597,559 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,539,635 shares during the same period.