Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] Is Currently -14.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE: ROK] loss -14.52% on the last trading session, reaching $213.74 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Rockwell Automation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Fiscal 2022 Guidance.

Total orders up 37% year over year and up sequentially.

Reported sales up 1.8% year over year; organic sales up 1.3%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. represents 116.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.89 billion with the latest information. ROK stock price has been found in the range of $210.62 to $230.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 696.60K shares, ROK reached a trading volume of 4013511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROK shares is $319.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Rockwell Automation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Rockwell Automation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $315, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on ROK stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ROK shares from 256 to 284.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Automation Inc. is set at 9.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROK in the course of the last twelve months was 96.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ROK stock

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.25. With this latest performance, ROK shares dropped by -24.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.28 for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.09, while it was recorded at 247.32 for the last single week of trading, and 304.87 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +47.80. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.38.

Return on Total Capital for ROK is now 23.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.20. Additionally, ROK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] managed to generate an average of $55,347 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Rockwell Automation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Automation Inc. go to 11.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]

There are presently around $22,730 million, or 81.60% of ROK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,366,236, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,966,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in ROK stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.22 billion in ROK stock with ownership of nearly 35.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 516 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE:ROK] by around 5,109,740 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 5,280,566 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 80,516,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,906,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROK stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 751,875 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 717,505 shares during the same period.