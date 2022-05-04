Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] is 14.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] gained 3.76% on the last trading session, reaching $11.60 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Atura Power and Plains All American Sign MOU for Underground Hydrogen Storage Feasibility.

Atura Power (Atura) and Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (Plains) today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) pursuant to which they will conduct a low-carbon hydrogen (electrolyzer produced) and subsurface storage feasibility study and front-end engineering design (FEED) study related to Atura’s and Plains’ existing assets and operations located in Windsor, Ont. The prospective studies will analyze the technical and commercial feasibility of Atura designing, constructing and operating a 20-megawatt electrolyzer adjacent to its Brighton Beach Generating Station (BBGS), and Plains providing subsurface hydrogen storage service at its nearby Windsor salt-cavern product storage facility.

“We are excited to partner with Plains to explore options to produce and store hydrogen near our Brighton Beach Generating Station,” said Chris Fralick, Atura Power President. “Investigating sub-surface hydrogen storage at scale in Ontario is a crucial step to realizing hydrogen’s full net zero potential. Hydrogen can be produced during off-peak times, on a daily or seasonal basis, and stored as a long-term energy source. That stored hydrogen can be used to decarbonize the Ontario economy in applications such as high-emitting industries, heavy duty trucking and for long-term/seasonal storage of energy for the electricity grid.”.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. represents 194.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.34 billion with the latest information. PAGP stock price has been found in the range of $11.22 to $11.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 4112945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $13.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PAGP stock

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.59, while it was recorded at 11.42 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.88 and a Gross Margin at +5.54. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,860 million, or 87.10% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 14,236,334, which is approximately 9.462% of the company’s market cap and around 2.57% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,516,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.11 million in PAGP stocks shares; and ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $137.6 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 0.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 11,705,810 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 10,068,423 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 144,596,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,370,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,961,569 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 322,792 shares during the same period.