Paysafe Limited [PSFE] is -22.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] traded at a high on 05/03/22, posting a 4.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.03. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Paysafe Offers Real-time1 Customer Payouts for Merchants With Visa.

Paysafe and Visa extend relationship with integration of Visa Direct for rapid money movement.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialised payments platform, announces the extension of its collaboration with Visa to integrate Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time2 push payments platform. Especially suited to industries where speed of settlement is key, such as cryptocurrency or FX trading and iGaming among many others, Paysafe will offer Visa Direct to merchants, exchanges, operators and other online businesses in the UK and Europe.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5961926 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paysafe Limited stands at 7.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.89%.

The market cap for PSFE stock reached $2.34 billion, with 723.71 million shares outstanding and 544.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 5961926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $4.50, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PSFE stock performed recently?

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

There are presently around $950 million, or 45.80% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.92% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 59,758,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.9 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $145.5 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 35,143,496 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 73,288,316 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 217,967,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,399,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,417,207 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 68,866,549 shares during the same period.