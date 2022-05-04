Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $9

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.86 during the day while it closed the day at $1.41. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Ontrak to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2022.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ontrak Inc. stock has also gained 6.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OTRK stock has declined by -59.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.13% and lost -77.58% year-on date.

The market cap for OTRK stock reached $31.40 million, with 19.92 million shares outstanding and 11.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 392.57K shares, OTRK reached a trading volume of 4665684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc. stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OTRK shares from 75 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

OTRK stock trade performance evaluation

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, OTRK shares dropped by -33.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0152, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 8.1537 for the last 200 days.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.62 and a Gross Margin at +62.90. Ontrak Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.16.

Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 26.00% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 561,327, which is approximately -2.816% of the company’s market cap and around 51.84% of the total institutional ownership; LOMBARD ODIER ASSET MANAGEMENT (SWITZERLAND) SA, holding 496,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in OTRK stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.67 million in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly 979.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ontrak Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 1,401,522 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,343,702 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,488,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,233,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 392,179 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 910,065 shares during the same period.