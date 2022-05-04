Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] Revenue clocked in at $1.06 billion, down -2.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] closed the trading session at $28.82 on 05/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.93, while the highest price level was $28.89.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.60 percent and weekly performance of 5.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, OHI reached to a volume of 8327871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $31.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on OHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

OHI stock trade performance evaluation

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.48, while it was recorded at 26.63 for the last single week of trading, and 30.35 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.40 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to -4.19%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,985 million, or 67.90% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,818,500, which is approximately 0.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,244,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $709.78 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $291.14 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly -5.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 17,656,353 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 19,501,887 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 121,429,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,588,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,666 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,261,329 shares during the same period.