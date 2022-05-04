Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Revenue clocked in at $35.49 billion, up 40.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] traded at a high on 05/03/22, posting a 6.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.62. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Nutrien Delivers Strong First Quarter Results and Responds to Global Supply Uncertainties.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Raising Full-Year Adjusted Net Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and Potash Sales Volume Guidance.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8115973 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nutrien Ltd. stands at 5.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.33%.

The market cap for NTR stock reached $76.95 billion, with 568.01 million shares outstanding and 552.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, NTR reached a trading volume of 8115973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $80.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $87 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $79, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on NTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has NTR stock performed recently?

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.69 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.86, while it was recorded at 101.09 for the last single week of trading, and 75.60 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 33.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $35,270 million, or 68.53% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,927,103, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,750,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.86 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

317 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 25,414,759 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 30,568,145 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 299,526,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,509,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,837,114 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,044,817 shares during the same period.