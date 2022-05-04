Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $70

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $65.48 during the day while it closed the day at $63.79. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Mondelēz to Install Solar Panels in Malaysia Plants.

Mondelez International Inc. stock has also loss -3.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDLZ stock has declined by -4.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.02% and lost -3.80% year-on date.

The market cap for MDLZ stock reached $90.66 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 10049359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $72.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 72 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 57.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.35, while it was recorded at 64.52 for the last single week of trading, and 63.10 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 7.10%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $68,514 million, or 80.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,509,194, which is approximately 0.436% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,518,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.08 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 852 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 46,031,128 shares. Additionally, 720 investors decreased positions by around 52,257,333 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 975,768,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,074,056,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,656,092 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 5,088,561 shares during the same period.