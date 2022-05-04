Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Revenue clocked in at $2.98 billion, down -40.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] loss -2.07% or -1.67 points to close at $79.02 with a heavy trading volume of 5624437 shares. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Match Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

— Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its first quarter 2022 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

It opened the trading session at $80.49, the shares rose to $80.90 and dropped to $76.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTCH points out that the company has recorded -48.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 5624437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $146.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTCH stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 163 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -27.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.00, while it was recorded at 79.51 for the last single week of trading, and 129.68 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 16.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $22,272 million, or 99.10% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,660,438, which is approximately 2.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,609,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.33 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 9.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 24,311,363 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 25,683,690 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 226,021,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,016,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,314,398 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,244,464 shares during the same period.