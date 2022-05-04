Market cap of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] reaches 11.20M – now what?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] gained 31.55% on the last trading session, reaching $3.50 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group DMCC Announce EPA Approval for Nanocyn® Hospital-Grade Disinfectant in the U.S..

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions and disinfectant use, and its partner, the MicroSafe Group DMCC, received EPA approval for Nanocyn® as a hospital-grade disinfectant in the United States. Nanocyn®, which is manufactured by Sonoma using its patented Microcyn® Technology, is a ready to use hard-surface disinfectant that may reduce the risk of infection by treating hard, non-porous surfaces, making it especially useful in high-risk areas such as hospitals, schools, mass transit, and care facilities.

Nanocyn® hospital-grade disinfectant is currently sold by MicroSafe Group in Europe, the Middle East/West Africa and Australia. Nanocyn has been proven to kill a variety of bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and has a 30 second kill time for many viruses, including norovirus, on hard non-porous surfaces. In May 2020, Nanocyn was entered into the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) for use against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Nanocyn utilizes Sonoma’s patented Microcyn technology which has a long, proven record of significantly reducing numerous bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores on many surfaces. For more information see www.sonomapharma.com/literature/.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 3.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.20 million with the latest information. SNOA stock price has been found in the range of $3.32 to $4.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 141.54K shares, SNOA reached a trading volume of 58547815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

Trading performance analysis for SNOA stock

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.09. With this latest performance, SNOA shares dropped by -4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.51 and a Gross Margin at +35.21. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.77.

Return on Total Capital for SNOA is now -37.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.88. Additionally, SNOA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] managed to generate an average of -$23,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.70% of SNOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 62,267, which is approximately -31.323% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in SNOA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $98000.0 in SNOA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNOA] by around 32,952 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 67,483 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 76,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOA stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,972 shares during the same period.