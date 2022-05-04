Market cap of Prologis Inc. [PLD] reaches 121.74B – now what?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] price plunged by -0.50 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Prologis Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported results for the first quarter of 2022.

Net earnings per diluted share was $1.54 for the quarter compared with $0.49 for the first quarter of 2021. Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $1.09 for the quarter compared with $0.97 for the same period in 2021.

A sum of 4047558 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. Prologis Inc. shares reached a high of $154.92 and dropped to a low of $150.73 until finishing in the latest session at $152.36.

The one-year PLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.74. The average equity rating for PLD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $183.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 142.43.

PLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.35, while it was recorded at 161.29 for the last single week of trading, and 147.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prologis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

PLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106,394 million, or 96.90% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,857,871, which is approximately 0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,044,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.8 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.17 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 7.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 666 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 22,076,749 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 19,078,273 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 653,639,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 694,794,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,491,529 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,069,454 shares during the same period.