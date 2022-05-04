Market cap of Newmont Corporation [NEM] reaches 57.67B – now what?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] loss -0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $72.24 price per share at the time. The company report on April 22, 2022 that Newmont Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Newmont announces solid first quarter results; well-positioned to deliver a strong second half and long-term value from top-tier mining jurisdictions.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced first quarter 2022 results.

Newmont Corporation represents 793.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.67 billion with the latest information. NEM stock price has been found in the range of $72.17 to $73.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.39M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 5471769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 83.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for NEM stock

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.13, while it was recorded at 72.56 for the last single week of trading, and 62.84 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.72 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Newmont Corporation [NEM]

There are presently around $45,065 million, or 81.60% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 91,635,497, which is approximately -0.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,686,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.92 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 1.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 568 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 40,752,376 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 35,144,128 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 547,322,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,218,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,065,722 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,168,384 shares during the same period.