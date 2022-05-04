Market cap of Gevo Inc. [GEVO] reaches 800.44M – now what?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.845 during the day while it closed the day at $3.82. The company report on April 21, 2022 that Gevo to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 09, 2022.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday, May 09, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2:30 p.m. MDT) to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provide an update on recent corporate highlights.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1 (833) 729-4776 (inside the U.S.) or 1 (830) 213-7701 (outside the U.S.) and reference the access code 2251249# or through the event weblink: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rkzfqmut.

Gevo Inc. stock has also loss -0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEVO stock has inclined by 11.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.16% and lost -10.75% year-on date.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $800.44 million, with 201.96 million shares outstanding and 195.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 6497579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1143.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

GEVO stock trade performance evaluation

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6240.79 and a Gross Margin at -1702.39. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8326.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.46.

Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $302 million, or 42.50% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 18,662,857, which is approximately 25.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,386,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.96 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.23 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 7.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 16,041,955 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 6,830,467 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 56,148,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,021,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,329,134 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,082,136 shares during the same period.