Market Analysts see Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gaining to $152. Time to buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] slipped around -6.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $148.96 at the close of the session, down -4.15%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Hilton Reports First Quarter Results; Resumes Capital Return to Shareholders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (“Hilton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLT) today reported its first quarter 2022 results. Highlights include:.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005151/en/.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock is now -4.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLT Stock saw the intraday high of $154.70 and lowest of $145.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 167.99, which means current price is +15.68% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 5154851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $157.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $135 to $136. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $169 to $179, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HLT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 126 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 5.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 583.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HLT stock performed recently?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.24, while it was recorded at 155.59 for the last single week of trading, and 141.68 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

There are presently around $42,513 million, or 100.00% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,131,300, which is approximately 0.316% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,464,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.16 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 20,448,729 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 18,689,359 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 234,417,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,555,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,325,970 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,183,478 shares during the same period.