Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell -27.26% so far this year. What now?

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] loss -2.46% on the last trading session, reaching $12.30 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on May 5, 2022.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the first quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results followed by a live Q&A session.

Luminar Technologies Inc. represents 359.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.56 billion with the latest information. LAZR stock price has been found in the range of $12.255 to $12.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 5322142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $23.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 142.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -20.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.31 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.93, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 15.85 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -704.52 and a Gross Margin at -44.29. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -745.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.15.

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.40 and a Current Ratio set at 21.70.

There are presently around $1,157 million, or 45.30% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,914,450, which is approximately 4.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; G2VP I ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 10,598,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.65 million in LAZR stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $73.06 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 4.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 11,297,595 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 9,656,858 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 70,759,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,714,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,518,810 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,777 shares during the same period.