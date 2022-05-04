Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] price surged by 6.85 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Sphere 3D to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 16, 2022, and Shares Content of Updated Earnings Announcement.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Sphere 3D Corp. (Nasdaq: ANY) (“Sphere 3D” or the “Company”), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, today announced its plans to release financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022, after market close. A copy of the Company’s news release will be available on the Sphere 3D website at www.sphere3d.com.

Sphere 3D will expand the content of its earnings release to share additional information with its shareholders. The upcoming news release will include the following:.

A sum of 4550016 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.79M shares. Sphere 3D Corp. shares reached a high of $1.67 and dropped to a low of $1.43 until finishing in the latest session at $1.56.

The one-year ANY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.4. The average equity rating for ANY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

ANY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, ANY shares dropped by -29.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9238, while it was recorded at 1.4520 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9765 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sphere 3D Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -508.01 and a Gross Margin at -107.18. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.02.

Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

ANY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 16.40% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ with ownership of 882,102, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.54% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 651,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.95 million in ANY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.83 million in ANY stock with ownership of nearly 135.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 3,744,161 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,314,923 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,160,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,898,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,265,220 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,659,073 shares during the same period.