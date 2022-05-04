Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $3.95

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] closed the trading session at $6.83 on 05/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.475, while the highest price level was $6.90. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Kosmos Energy to Host First Quarter 2022 Results and Webcast on May 9, 2022.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its first quarter 2022 results:.

Earnings Release: Monday, May 9, 2022, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.40 percent and weekly performance of 4.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.57M shares, KOS reached to a volume of 11032903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $8.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KOS shares from 4.50 to 6.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

KOS stock trade performance evaluation

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 6.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77.

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,562 million, or 89.80% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 48,577,681, which is approximately 22.51% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,696,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.79 million in KOS stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $192.1 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -1.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 68,063,779 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 11,670,962 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 295,433,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,167,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,154,977 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,503,051 shares during the same period.