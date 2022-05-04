Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Revenue clocked in at $12.86 billion, down -0.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] price plunged by -2.33 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Tractor Beverage Company Plans $60 Million Funding Round with Keurig Dr Pepper Lead Investor.

Strategic Partnership In Foodservice Will Expand Consumer Access To Better-For-You Organic Beverages.

Tractor Beverage Company, one of North America’s fastest growing beverage brands, today announced it will raise $60 million in growth funding and has agreed to enter into a long-term, exclusive sales arrangement with Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) in the foodservice channel. Keurig Dr Pepper is the lead investor in the funding round, which will support Tractor’s plans to expand its infrastructure and marketing efforts and to grow the brand’s awareness among younger, health-conscious consumers.

A sum of 9331593 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.26M shares. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares reached a high of $37.86 and dropped to a low of $36.035 until finishing in the latest session at $36.53.

The one-year KDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.03. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $41.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $36 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $39, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 34.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.70, while it was recorded at 37.37 for the last single week of trading, and 36.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

KDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.06%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,209 million, or 51.40% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 68,289,747, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,892,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.9 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 1.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 74,763,580 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 43,102,112 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 599,607,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,472,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,880,383 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 9,590,144 shares during the same period.