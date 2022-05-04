Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] – find out why.

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] gained 2.29% or 0.43 points to close at $19.23 with a heavy trading volume of 4667549 shares. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends.

The Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below today declared the following dividends.

It opened the trading session at $18.82, the shares rose to $19.455 and dropped to $18.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IVZ points out that the company has recorded -27.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, IVZ reached to a volume of 4667549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $29 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on IVZ stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IVZ shares from 38 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.52.

Trading performance analysis for IVZ stock

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -17.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.98, while it was recorded at 18.88 for the last single week of trading, and 23.41 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.76 and a Gross Margin at +66.41. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.71.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 1.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

There are presently around $5,662 million, or 88.60% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,720,418, which is approximately 3.58% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 45,473,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $854.91 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $670.84 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly -7.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 33,777,389 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 25,546,232 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 241,850,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,173,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,272,398 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 8,688,512 shares during the same period.