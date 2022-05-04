Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Revenue clocked in at $24.19 billion, down -23.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] closed the trading session at $61.91 on 05/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.32, while the highest price level was $62.33. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Johnson Controls to present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, will present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Oliver will participate on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 9:40 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.86 percent and weekly performance of 2.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 4808092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $80 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 82 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.73, while it was recorded at 61.13 for the last single week of trading, and 71.45 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.69 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $14,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.02%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,559 million, or 96.90% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 61,180,640, which is approximately -3.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,601,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.59 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly -0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 30,020,629 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 28,419,654 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 584,279,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 642,720,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,231,110 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,928,841 shares during the same period.