Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Is Currently -11.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] loss -11.67% on the last trading session, reaching $14.91 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Hayward CEO Kevin Holleran and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines Cut Ribbon on New Global Corporate Headquarters, Raise Awareness About Water Safety.

Hayward actively hires, growing already strong foothold in the Tar Heel State.

Olympian Rowdy Gaines on hand in support of Step Into Swim™ initiative to promote safe swimming.

Hayward Holdings Inc. represents 232.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.57 billion with the latest information. HAYW stock price has been found in the range of $14.50 to $15.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 14247055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HAYW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 82.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for HAYW stock

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.85. With this latest performance, HAYW shares dropped by -11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.85, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 21.19 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.57. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]

There are presently around $2,372 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 71,538,085, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 7,305,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.32 million in HAYW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $121.98 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly 86.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 17,981,176 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,307,803 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 117,243,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,532,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,512,040 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 776,381 shares during the same period.