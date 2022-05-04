Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] Revenue clocked in at $371.00 million, down -35.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.64%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Freshworks Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

First quarter revenue grew 42% year over year.

Continued business efficiency with $1.4 million in net cash from operating activities.

The one-year Freshworks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.87. The average equity rating for FRSH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.01 billion, with 130.65 million shares outstanding and 68.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, FRSH stock reached a trading volume of 4201658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $31.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48.

FRSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, FRSH shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.81% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 17.96 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Freshworks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.19 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.66.

Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

FRSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $953 million, or 65.40% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD with ownership of 6,729,186, which is approximately 119.5% of the company’s market cap and around 5.64% of the total institutional ownership; STEADVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,063,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.82 million in FRSH stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $74.22 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly 147.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 22,129,550 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 8,188,783 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 22,298,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,616,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,360,487 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,314,416 shares during the same period.