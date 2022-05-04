For W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI], Analyst sees a rise to $6.90. What next?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] gained 7.38% on the last trading session, reaching $4.95 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the first quarter 2022. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt, which are described and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures below in the accompanying tables under “Non-GAAP Information.”.

Key highlights for the first quarter 2022 and through the date of this press release included:.

W&T Offshore Inc. represents 142.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $725.77 million with the latest information. WTI stock price has been found in the range of $4.60 to $5.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 5644281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $7.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for WTI stock

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $242 million, or 37.50% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,744,006, which is approximately 4.406% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,762,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.56 million in WTI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $14.87 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -4.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 9,217,223 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 10,396,664 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 32,876,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,490,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,414,272 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,665,800 shares during the same period.