For PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] price surged by 2.76 percent to reach at $1.17. The company report on May 3, 2022 that PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program Celebrates Military Appreciation Month with Milestone 75th Mortgage-Free Home for Injured U.S. Army Veteran in Dallas.

After nearly a decade of giving back to our nation’s military heroes, national homebuilder PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program is proud to announce the construction of its milestone 75th mortgage-free home. Awarded to United States Army Sergeant David Speights, PulteGroup will break ground on the family’s new home in Dallas, Texas this week, as the Company marks the start of Military Appreciation Month.

A sum of 6815394 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.92M shares. PulteGroup Inc. shares reached a high of $44.02 and dropped to a low of $42.06 until finishing in the latest session at $43.61.

The one-year PHM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.5. The average equity rating for PHM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru's Opinion on PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $60.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $72 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PHM shares from 63 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55.

PHM Stock Performance Analysis:

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.66, while it was recorded at 42.60 for the last single week of trading, and 49.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PulteGroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.10.

PHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 23.70%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,277 million, or 93.90% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,486,675, which is approximately -2.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,497,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $555.81 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 4.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 17,908,005 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 20,416,548 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 180,257,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,582,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,464,332 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,703,865 shares during the same period.