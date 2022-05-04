Fisker Inc. [FSR] is -34.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] jumped around 0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.29 at the close of the session, up 2.29%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Fisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results and Webcast and Appoints New Vice President of Investor Relations.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or “Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer of Fisker Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005314/en/.

Fisker Inc. stock is now -34.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSR Stock saw the intraday high of $10.31 and lowest of $9.695 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.75, which means current price is +6.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 7163196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $21.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31875.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.03. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.82, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 14.56 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -310615.09 and a Gross Margin at -3072.64. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444661.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $881 million, or 53.50% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,379,930, which is approximately 0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,034,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.55 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $86.38 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly -18.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 18,256,113 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 8,737,406 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 58,591,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,584,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,364,863 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,499,047 shares during the same period.