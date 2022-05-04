Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Revenue clocked in at $16.61 billion, down -4.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] price surged by 2.38 percent to reach at $2.31. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Fiserv and The Clearing House Expand Access to Real-Time Payments.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Thousands of Fiserv financial institution clients will be able to connect easily to The Clearing House RTP® network to enable real-time consumer and business payments.

Thousands of financial institutions will be able to simplify and accelerate the enablement of real-time payments for consumers and businesses as the result of a collaboration between The Clearing House and Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions. Fiserv financial institution clients will be able to access The Clearing House RTP® network and support a broad range of consumer and commercial payment services via NOW® Gateway from Fiserv.

A sum of 4237719 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.65M shares. Fiserv Inc. shares reached a high of $100.71 and dropped to a low of $97.41 until finishing in the latest session at $99.44.

The one-year FISV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.29. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $127.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $144 to $126. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.92, while it was recorded at 100.03 for the last single week of trading, and 104.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FISV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.29%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57,883 million, or 94.60% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,583, which is approximately -0.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,832,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.35 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.92 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -6.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 621 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 52,719,090 shares. Additionally, 656 investors decreased positions by around 60,017,200 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 483,199,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 595,936,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,492,435 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 8,540,964 shares during the same period.