Field Trip Health Ltd. [FTRP] moved up 1.85: Why It’s Important

Field Trip Health Ltd. [NASDAQ: FTRP] closed the trading session at $1.10 on 05/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.99, while the highest price level was $1.36. The company report on April 29, 2022 that KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing.

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 27th and 28th KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.28 percent and weekly performance of -4.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 121.30K shares, FTRP reached to a volume of 13658537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Field Trip Health Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Field Trip Health Ltd. [FTRP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, FTRP shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.60 for Field Trip Health Ltd. [FTRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3215, while it was recorded at 1.1180 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3633 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Field Trip Health Ltd. [FTRP] shares currently have an operating margin of -1986.17 and a Gross Margin at -205.83. Field Trip Health Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2405.84.

Return on Total Capital for FTRP is now -31.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Field Trip Health Ltd. [FTRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.58. Additionally, FTRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Field Trip Health Ltd. [FTRP] managed to generate an average of -$222,285 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Field Trip Health Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

There are presently around $11 million, or 18.52% of FTRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTRP stocks are: AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,205,000, which is approximately -10.5% of the company’s market cap and around 22.98% of the total institutional ownership; OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., holding 2,337,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 million in FTRP stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.66 million in FTRP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Field Trip Health Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Field Trip Health Ltd. [NASDAQ:FTRP] by around 2,512,695 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 526,427 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,706,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,745,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTRP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,773 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 88,222 shares during the same period.