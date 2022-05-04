Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] moved down -14.02: Why It’s Important

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] closed the trading session at $150.31 on 05/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $145.80, while the highest price level was $169.165. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Expedia Group to Webcast EXPLORE 22 General Session on May 4, 2022.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will livestream the general session of EXPLORE 22, on May 4, 2022, at 4pm ET. EXPLORE 22 is Expedia Group’s annual partner event where the Company will share new innovations focused on improving the complete travel experience for travelers and partners everywhere.

The live webcast will be available at https://livestream.exploreexpediagroup.com/. For more information about EXPLORE 22, please visit https://www.exploreexpediagroup.com/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.83 percent and weekly performance of -15.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 15883533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $215.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $210, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPE stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXPE shares from 171 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 9.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.83. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -24.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.31 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.73, while it was recorded at 173.16 for the last single week of trading, and 172.19 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

There are presently around $25,263 million, or 93.20% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,405,768, which is approximately 0.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 12,683,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 4.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 20,236,039 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 17,186,457 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 107,095,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,517,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,999,141 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,896 shares during the same period.