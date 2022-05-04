Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Is Currently -4.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] loss -4.42% or -5.31 points to close at $114.89 with a heavy trading volume of 5367555 shares. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Datadog Launches Application Security Monitoring to Break Down Silos Between Security and Operations Teams.

The new product leverages distributed tracing to accurately identify OWASP threats targeting code-level vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of its Application Security Monitoring (ASM) product. ASM uses distributed tracing to help security, development and operations teams accurately detect attacks targeting code-level vulnerabilities, such as server-side-request forgeries (SSRFs), SQL injections, cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks and more.

It opened the trading session at $119.07, the shares rose to $121.17 and dropped to $112.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DDOG points out that the company has recorded -30.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 5367555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $199.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 8.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 139.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -25.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.40, while it was recorded at 120.96 for the last single week of trading, and 148.20 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 54.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $24,685 million, or 74.60% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,169,517, which is approximately 7.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,708,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.86 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -18.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 31,520,660 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 25,133,102 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 148,709,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,363,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,011,344 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,712,341 shares during the same period.