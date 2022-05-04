Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] Stock trading around $2.10 per share: What’s Next?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] price surged by 3.45 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Clovis Oncology Highlights Rubraca® (Rucaparib) and FAP-2286 Data to be Presented at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Includes presentation of additional late-breaking Phase 3 ATHENA-MONO trial data as complement to previously announced topline data.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS), announced today that seven abstracts from the company’s pipeline, including late-breaking data from the ATHENA-MONO Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Rubraca monotherapy versus placebo and imaging of solid tumors using FAP-2286, will be presented in oral and poster sessions during the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting held June 3-7, 2022, in Chicago. Three additional retrospective analyses evaluating Rubraca and PARP inhibitors will be published online during the meeting.

A sum of 5197109 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.49M shares. Clovis Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $2.16 and dropped to a low of $2.01 until finishing in the latest session at $2.10.

The one-year CLVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.05. The average equity rating for CLVS stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CLVS shares from 36 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17.

CLVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.22 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clovis Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.09 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.82.

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135 million, or 38.00% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,114,542, which is approximately 9.811% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,115,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.53 million in CLVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.76 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly 2.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 9,672,526 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,001,202 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 51,811,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,485,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,101,097 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 648,437 shares during the same period.