Citigroup lifts Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] jumped around 0.77 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $40.17 at the close of the session, up 1.95%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth Opens Wealth Center in Naples, Florida.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced its newest Clarfeld Citizens Wealth Management wealth center has opened at 560 9th Street South, Naples, FL. With a team of advisors that specialize in wealth management, tax and estate planning and services, the location is staffed by a capable team to fully meet the needs of clients in southwest Florida. Recognized as a leading wealth advisor with $23 billion in assets under management and advisement, Clarfeld Citizens Wealth Management offers affluent families and high net worth investors unequalled service and knowhow designed to meet their complex needs at every stage of their financial journeys.

Building upon Citizens’ growing presence in Florida, the Naples wealth center joins the recently opened West Palm Beach location, strengthening the value proposition for clients that are seasonal and those that are full-time residents of this region. Conveniently located in the Old Naples district, Citizens clients will have access to leading advisory and planning capabilities provided by a team of experienced and talented local wealth advisors.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock is now -14.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFG Stock saw the intraday high of $40.525 and lowest of $39.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.00, which means current price is +4.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 5829964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $54.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $64 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.06.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.75, while it was recorded at 39.80 for the last single week of trading, and 47.31 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $18,156 million, or 83.30% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,325,702, which is approximately -1.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,920,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.15 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 26.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 39,964,101 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 34,199,733 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 386,650,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 460,814,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,342,144 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,106,050 shares during the same period.