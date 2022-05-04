Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] moved up 0.98: Why It’s Important

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.76%.

Over the last 12 months, CHNG stock rose by 3.53%. The one-year Change Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.04. The average equity rating for CHNG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.43 billion, with 324.38 million shares outstanding and 310.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, CHNG stock reached a trading volume of 4186390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHNG shares is $26.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Change Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25.75, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CHNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Change Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHNG in the course of the last twelve months was 26.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CHNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, CHNG shares gained by 8.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.77 for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.35, while it was recorded at 23.62 for the last single week of trading, and 21.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Change Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Change Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CHNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Change Healthcare Inc. go to 13.00%.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,089 million, or 98.90% of CHNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNG stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 59,620,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,424,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.11 million in CHNG stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $444.4 million in CHNG stock with ownership of nearly -0.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG] by around 38,264,860 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 28,601,333 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 234,404,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,270,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,744,582 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,047,119 shares during the same period.