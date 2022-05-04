Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Is Currently 13.51 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] closed the trading session at $1.68 on 05/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.445, while the highest price level was $1.68. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Announces 2021 Year End Audited Financial Results.

Net Revenue increased by 57%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.66 percent and weekly performance of 5.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.47M shares, CENN reached to a volume of 6484596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

CENN stock trade performance evaluation

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -20.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7099, while it was recorded at 1.4920 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0394 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.40% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 316,585, which is approximately 299.149% of the company’s market cap and around 39.20% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 212,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in CENN stocks shares; and NEWBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., currently with $0.26 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 5651.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 1,024,175 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 177,753 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 27,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,173,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 471,062 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 176,557 shares during the same period.