Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] fell -14.57% so far this year. What now?

Blackboxstocks Inc. [NASDAQ: BLBX] traded at a low on 05/03/22, posting a -34.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.05. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Blackboxstocks Announces Release of Native Mobile App for iOS and Android Devices.

The Long-Awaited App Provides New Marketing Channels in Apple and Google Play Stores.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackbox”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced that it has completed the development of its mobile application of the Blackbox platform and has released it for iOS and Android phones and devices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6201587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blackboxstocks Inc. stands at 36.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.57%.

The market cap for BLBX stock reached $39.65 million, with 11.75 million shares outstanding and 7.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 811.10K shares, BLBX reached a trading volume of 6201587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackboxstocks Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.59. With this latest performance, BLBX shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.27 and a Gross Margin at +69.39. Blackboxstocks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.50.

Blackboxstocks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of BLBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLBX stocks are: ACKERMAN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 39,813, which is approximately -15.932% of the company’s market cap and around 50.05% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 28,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in BLBX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $68000.0 in BLBX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackboxstocks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Blackboxstocks Inc. [NASDAQ:BLBX] by around 62,716 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 7,545 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 32,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLBX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,716 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.