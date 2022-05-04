Bit Brother Limited [BTB] Stock trading around $0.41 per share: What’s Next?

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.415 during the day while it closed the day at $0.41. The company report on January 7, 2022 that Bit Brother Ltd. Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), announced today that on January 4, 2022, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until July 5, 2022 to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

Bit Brother Limited stock has also gained 21.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTB stock has inclined by 1.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.41% and lost -28.48% year-on date.

The market cap for BTB stock reached $21.04 million, with 51.35 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 670.13K shares, BTB reached a trading volume of 10534897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Brother Limited [BTB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14.

BTB stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.93. With this latest performance, BTB shares gained by 18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3403, while it was recorded at 0.3584 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7185 for the last 200 days.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.32. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.39.

Return on Total Capital for BTB is now -19.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.83. Additionally, BTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] managed to generate an average of -$127,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.70% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 626,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 110,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in BTB stocks shares; and ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP, currently with $12000.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 704,767 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 222,920 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 90,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 836,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 696,839 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 181,606 shares during the same period.